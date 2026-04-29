Skipper gains after strong Q4; order book hits record

Skipper rose 2.02% to Rs 497.55 after the company reported a strong March quarter performance, supported by robust execution and a record order book.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 78.06 crore in Q4 FY26, up 62.93% from Rs 47.91 crore in Q4 FY25 and higher by 47.87% compared to Rs 52.79 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,666.58 crore, registering a 29.42% rise from Rs 1,287.75 crore in the year-ago quarter and a 21.60% increase from Rs 1,370.59 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 101.40 crore in Q4 FY26, up 49.01% vs Q3 and 61.75% vs Q4 FY25.

At the operating level, total expenditure rose 28.27% YoY to Rs 1,493.18 crore, largely driven by a sharp increase in raw material costs, which surged 40.36% YoY to Rs 1,040.78 crore. Employee expenses also climbed 41.67% YoY to Rs 69.63 crore, though they declined 2.55% sequentially.

Operationally, the company ended March 2026 with a record order book of Rs 8,502 crore, with a strong domestic skew of 90% and exports contributing 10%. Order inflows for FY26 stood at Rs 5,678 crore, driven by large EPC wins from PGCIL and international markets. In Q4 alone, inflows were Rs 1,029 crore, indicating sustained demand momentum.

For the full year, Skipper reported revenue of Rs 5,552.82 crore, up 20.07% YoY. PBT rose 41.69% to Rs 281.47 crore, while PAT increased 42.71% to Rs 213.13 crore, reflecting operating leverage and strong execution.

Cash flow generation also improved, with net cash from operating activities rising to Rs 277.38 crore in FY26 from Rs 153.27 crore in FY25.

Skipper is among the worlds leading manufacturers of power transmission and distribution structures. The company is a key EPC player in 765 kV transmission lines and substations, and also has a strong presence in telecom, railway structures, and polymer pipes and fittings.