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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi

Skipper incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Skipper has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Skipper Transmission and Distribution LLC S.P.C in Abu Dhabi.

The wholly owned subsidiary is established as part of the Company's long-term strategy to expand its operations beyond India and to create a dedicated platform for trading and marketing of its products in the global marketplace.

 

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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