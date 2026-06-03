Skipper incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi
Skipper has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Skipper Transmission and Distribution LLC S.P.C in Abu Dhabi.
The wholly owned subsidiary is established as part of the Company's long-term strategy to expand its operations beyond India and to create a dedicated platform for trading and marketing of its products in the global marketplace.
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 7:04 PM IST