SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 414.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.93% to Rs 186.65 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 414.65% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.93% to Rs 186.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.77% to Rs 103.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.27% to Rs 768.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 497.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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