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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 414.65% in the March 2026 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 414.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 58.93% to Rs 186.65 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 414.65% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.93% to Rs 186.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.77% to Rs 103.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.27% to Rs 768.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 497.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales186.65117.44 59 768.00497.83 54 OPM %27.8910.51 -21.3111.54 - PBDT46.3213.98 231 152.9460.19 154 PBT42.339.85 330 137.3846.42 196 NP32.686.35 415 103.7534.61 200

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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