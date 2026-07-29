SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 46.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 184.26 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 46.50% to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 184.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 175.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.184.26175.7016.9214.1035.8525.8131.9221.9723.8516.28

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