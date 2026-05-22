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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKM Egg Products Export (India) jumps as Q4 profit rises sharply

SKM Egg Products Export (India) jumps as Q4 profit rises sharply

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 2.72% to Rs 202.35 after the company reported a strong set of consolidated numbers for the quarter ended March 2026.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose to Rs 32.79 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 6.37 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a YoY growth of about 414.76%. Sequentially, profit after tax increased 9.26% from Rs 30.01 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 58.93% YoY to Rs 186.65 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 117.44 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue was down 8.37% QoQ from Rs 203.71 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

Profit before tax stood at Rs 42.33 crore in Q4 FY26, up 329.31% vs Q4 FY25 and 5.82% vs Q3 FY26.

Total expenditure rose 25.66% YoY to Rs 141.31 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 112.45 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed jumped 29.02% YoY to Rs 103.94 crore. Power and fuel costs increased 23.61% YoY to Rs 5.34 crore.

The company has approved a capital expenditure program of around Rs 410 crore to expand its poultry, feed, and biogas operations. The plan includes setting up new environment-controlled (EC) sheds and increasing layer bird capacity from 5 lakh to 20 lakh birds by replacing ageing open sheds, which is expected to boost annual egg production from about 13.5 crore to nearly 62 crore eggs. It also includes a new 20 MTPH feed mill and expansion of the biogas division with two additional digesters to produce 6,050 kg/day of compressed biogas, along with organic manure as a by-product. The capex will be funded through a Rs 302 crore term loan and internal accruals and is eligible for a 3% interest subvention on the loan.

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SKM Egg Products Export (India) has approved the acquisition of shares in SKM Universal Marketing Company (India) Private Limited, an associate company engaged in branded egg marketing under SKM Best Eggs and wind energy operations. The target entity reported a turnover of Rs 48.12 crore in FY26 and a net worth of Rs 11.32 crore. The company will acquire a 74% stake for a total consideration of Rs 27.75 crore, payable in cash, as part of its strategic expansion and synergy-driven investment.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) is an export-oriented undertaking engaged in the production and sale of eggs and the manufacture and sale of egg products. The company's revenue is mainly on account of the export of egg products.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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