Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit declines 83.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 5266.10 croreNet profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt declined 83.98% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 5266.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4770.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.39% to Rs 139.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 20649.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19052.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5266.104770.71 10 20649.9919052.97 8 OPM %3.474.42 --0.410.28 - PBDT258.88426.07 -39 1326.52852.45 56 PBT12.35202.75 -94 350.0935.67 881 NP39.83248.60 -84 139.4093.94 48
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST