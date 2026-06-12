Friday, June 12, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit declines 83.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit declines 83.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 5266.10 crore

Net profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt declined 83.98% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 5266.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4770.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.39% to Rs 139.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 20649.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19052.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5266.104770.71 10 20649.9919052.97 8 OPM %3.474.42 --0.410.28 - PBDT258.88426.07 -39 1326.52852.45 56 PBT12.35202.75 -94 350.0935.67 881 NP39.83248.60 -84 139.4093.94 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ganodaya Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ganodaya Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rakan Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rakan Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the March 2026 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook