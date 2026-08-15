Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 217.08% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 5007.83 croreNet profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt rose 217.08% to Rs 137.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 5007.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5296.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5007.835296.35 -5 OPM %-1.33-0.02 -PBDT393.64316.59 24 PBT140.3676.65 83 NP137.1743.26 217
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST