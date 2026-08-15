SKP Bearing Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 22.11 crore

Net profit of SKP Bearing Industries declined 89.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.1122.1211.1311.801.932.050.831.170.040.38

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