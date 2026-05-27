Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 80.64% to Rs 1911.51 croreNet profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 120.80% to Rs 84.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.64% to Rs 1911.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1058.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 107.54% to Rs 275.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.42% to Rs 6294.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3548.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1911.511058.17 81 6294.893548.02 77 OPM %7.365.96 -6.905.53 - PBDT130.5053.83 142 391.90184.96 112 PBT126.1650.22 151 379.06174.22 118 NP84.2838.17 121 275.32132.66 108
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST