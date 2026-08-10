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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 136.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 136.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 77.93% to Rs 2012.79 crore

Net profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 136.94% to Rs 103.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.93% to Rs 2012.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1131.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2012.791131.24 78 OPM %7.796.31 -PBDT139.3362.44 123 PBT134.8058.87 129 NP103.2843.59 137

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST