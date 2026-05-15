Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 21.11 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries rose 48.00% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.26% to Rs 6.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 86.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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