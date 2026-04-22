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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skyline Millars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Skyline Millars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Skyline Millars reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales02.13 -100 1.922.13 -10 OPM %00 --69.27-34.27 - PBDT-0.460.27 PL -1.05-0.18 -483 PBT-0.460.27 PL -1.06-0.19 -458 NP-0.460.21 PL -1.06-0.26 -308

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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