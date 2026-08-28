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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skyways Air Services IPO wraps up 71.25x subscription

Skyways Air Services IPO wraps up 71.25x subscription

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

The offer received bids for 210.79 crore shares as against 2.95 crore shares on offer.

Skyways Air Services received bids for 2,10,79,10,700 shares as against 2,95,83,600 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 71.25 times.

The non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 87.24 times, while the qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 139.69 times and the retail investors portion was subscribed 25.40 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and closed on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 131 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

 

The offer comprised a fresh issue as well as OFS by the selling shareholders. The fresh issue comprises issue of 28,89,8300 equity shares of Rs 10 each and the offer for sale comprise sale of 1,33,33,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue the company will utilize Rs 216.7867 crore towards repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company & its subsidiary and Rs 130 crore towards funding incremental working capital requirements and balance general corporate purposes.

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Ahead of the IPO, Skyways Air Services on Friday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 174.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted1.26 crore shares at Rs 138 each to 17 anchor investors.

Skyways Air Services (SASL), provides comprehensive suite of services, including air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, custom broking, technology driven express cargo and parcel delivery and a wide range of value-added services (VAS).

The company has performance-based agreements with several leading global airlines, including Qatar Airways, Saudi Cargo, Air India Cargo, Turkish airlines and Lufthansa.

In FY26, revenue from operations, about 77.02% is from air cargo services, 15.02% from ocean cargo services, 5.79% from express cargo & parcel, 1.38% from trucking, 0.61% from value added services, 0.13% from warehousing and 0.05% from sale of products (commerce and other retail products).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.01 crore and sales of Rs 2,812.90 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 10:53 AM IST