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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skyways Air Services spurts after strong Q1 performance

Skyways Air Services spurts after strong Q1 performance

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Skyways Air Services jumped 11.65% to Rs 131.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 190.1% to Rs 19.67 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6.78 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue for the period under review rose by 90.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,216.53 crore during the quarter.

Total operating expenditure increased by 90.7% to Rs 1,166.59 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 37.28 crore, up by 121.9% from Rs 16.80 crore in Q1 FY26. Total tax outgo for the June'26 quarter was Rs 11.98 crore, up 113.5% YoY.

The board declared the first interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share, equivalent to 2.5% of the face value of Rs 10 per share, for financial year 2026-27. The company has fixed 9 October 2026 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

 

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The board also approved plans to set up overseas offices, subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines. The aggregate investment for the expansion will not exceed Rs 30 crore over a period of time.

In addition, the company approved incremental capital infusion of up to Rs 20 crore into its existing overseas subsidiaries over a period of time.

Yashpal Sharma has been designated as chief executive officer of the company with effect from 17 September 2026, in addition to his existing role as chairman and managing director.

The board also promoted Akshita Sehgal from senior manager to assistant general manager and designated her as senior management personnel with effect from 18 September 2026.

Skyways Air Services (SASL), provides comprehensive suite of services, including air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, custom broking, technology driven express cargo and parcel delivery and a wide range of value-added services (VAS).

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:16 AM IST