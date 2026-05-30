Slesha Commercial standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.35% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Slesha Commercial declined 92.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.35% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.92% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 115.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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