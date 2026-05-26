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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.24% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.88% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.500.44 14 1.972.37 -17 OPM %66.0056.82 -69.0465.82 - PBDT0.320.25 28 1.341.55 -14 PBT0.320.24 33 1.341.49 -10 NP0.170.20 -15 0.981.17 -16

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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