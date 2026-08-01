Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 157.34% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 76.31% to Rs 65.27 croreNet profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 157.34% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 76.31% to Rs 65.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.2737.02 76 OPM %7.081.57 -PBDT8.533.80 124 PBT7.442.86 160 NP5.612.18 157
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST