Smartworks achieves operational portfolio milestone of 10 million sq. ft

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has crossed 10 million sq. ft of operational portfolio, becoming the first listed flexible workspace provider in India to achieve this scale.

This milestone follows the operationalisation of the Tata Intellion Park centre in Mumbai. The company recently announced the addition of a Forbes 2000 company at this centre and continues to see healthy traction.

The company's performance reflects this momentum. In Q3 FY26, Smartworks reported revenue of Rs 472 crore, up ~34% year-on-year, while mature centres operated at ~93% committed occupancy, indicating strong demand and stability across its portfolio. With this scale and portfolio maturity , Smartworks has entered a phase of cash compounding.

Smartworks caters to a diverse client base that includes Forbes 2000 companies, GCCs, large enterprises, and scaling businesses. Its campus-led model of leasing entire buildings and converting them into fully managed workspaces, enables enterprises to expand across cities without managing real estate operations directly.