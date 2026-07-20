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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks adds 1100 seats for LTTS in Pune

Smartworks adds 1100 seats for LTTS in Pune

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

To garner rental revenue of Rs 55 cr for 60 months tenure

Smartworks Coworking Spaces (Smartworks) has expanded its engagement with L&T Technology Services (LTTS) through the addition of over 1,100 seats in Pune.

With this expansion, LTTS's managed office portfolio with Smartworks has grown to over 2,750 seats across cities, reflecting the continued growth of a long-standing, multi-city enterprise engagement.

The combined expected rental revenue from these locations is estimated at Rs 115 crore, which includes the Pune expansion of Rs 55 crore for a tenure of 60 months.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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