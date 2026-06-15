Smartworks adds new 15,000 sq. ft managed office space in Singapore

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has expanded its presence in Singapore through its wholly owned subsidiary Smartworks Space, with the addition of a new managed office space at Manulife Tower in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District (CBD).

With this addition, the company's total footprint in Singapore grows to over 50,000 sq. ft., underscoring its commitment to delivering world-class managed workspace solutions across the city-state.

The new fully serviced office space spans over 15,000 sq. ft. within the LEED Gold and Green Mark Gold certified Manulife Tower, designed to serve the full spectrum of enterprises - from high-growth businesses to Fortune 500 companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Strategically positioned directly above Telok Ayer MRT station and within a five-minute walk of Raffles Place MRT, the office space places members within easy reach of a wide range of dining options, retail outlets, and wellness facilities, including gyms and fitness studios in the immediate vicinity.