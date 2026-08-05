Wednesday, August 05, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsTitan Q1 PreviewONGC Q1 ResultsRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks adds new managed office space at Aerocity, Delhi NCR

Smartworks adds new managed office space at Aerocity, Delhi NCR

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has expanded its presence in Delhi NCR with a new managed office at 4 Worldmark by Bharti Real Estate in Aerocity.

Spanning ~1.41 lakh sq. ft., the new centre reflects the Company's sustained focus on strengthening its footprint across key enterprise corridors and high-growth office markets. Located adjacent to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the centre places Smartworks in one of Delhi NCR's fastest-growing commercial hubs, well connected and supported by a strong hospitality and business ecosystem. The location strengthens the Company's ability to serve multinational corporations, GCCs, and large enterprises seeking premium, well-located managed workspace in the national capital region.

 

By partnering with Bharti Real Estate on this asset, Smartworks continues to deepen its relationships with leading developers across India, building on existing associations with groups such as Hiranandani, Panchshil Realty, DLF, and Tata Realty, among others.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of JSW Dulux to consider proposal for stock split

Board of JSW Dulux to consider proposal for stock split

Nifty trade above 24,600 in early trade; breadth strong

Nifty trade above 24,600 in early trade; breadth strong

Angel One announces key business parameters for July 2026

Angel One announces key business parameters for July 2026

Cremica Agro Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cremica Agro Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 89.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 89.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 10:04 AM IST