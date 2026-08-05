Smartworks adds new managed office space at Aerocity, Delhi NCR

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has expanded its presence in Delhi NCR with a new managed office at 4 Worldmark by Bharti Real Estate in Aerocity.

Spanning ~1.41 lakh sq. ft., the new centre reflects the Company's sustained focus on strengthening its footprint across key enterprise corridors and high-growth office markets. Located adjacent to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the centre places Smartworks in one of Delhi NCR's fastest-growing commercial hubs, well connected and supported by a strong hospitality and business ecosystem. The location strengthens the Company's ability to serve multinational corporations, GCCs, and large enterprises seeking premium, well-located managed workspace in the national capital region.

By partnering with Bharti Real Estate on this asset, Smartworks continues to deepen its relationships with leading developers across India, building on existing associations with groups such as Hiranandani, Panchshil Realty, DLF, and Tata Realty, among others.