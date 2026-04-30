Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 44.99% to Rs 519.68 croreNet profit of Smartworks Coworking Spaces reported to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.99% to Rs 519.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 63.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 1795.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1374.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales519.68358.43 45 1795.811374.06 31 OPM %65.1164.84 -64.3262.39 - PBDT256.31156.54 64 843.11556.54 51 PBT22.25-4.95 LP 13.85-79.46 LP NP16.62-8.30 LP 10.53-63.18 LP
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST