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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks rises after expanding Singapore footprint beyond 50,000 sq. ft.

Smartworks rises after expanding Singapore footprint beyond 50,000 sq. ft.

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Smartworks Coworking Spaces gained 1.23% to Rs 451.85 after the company announced the expansion of its Singapore operations with the addition of a new managed office space at Manulife Tower through its wholly owned subsidiary, Smartworks Space.

The company said the new centre adds more than 15,000 sq. ft. of workspace, taking its total footprint in Singapore to over 50,000 sq. ft.

Located in Singapore's Central Business District, the fully serviced office space is housed within the LEED Gold and Green Mark Gold-certified Manulife Tower. The facility is designed to cater to a range of enterprises, including multinational corporations, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Fortune 500 companies and high-growth businesses.

 

The new centre is situated above the Telok Ayer MRT station and is within walking distance of Raffles Place MRT, providing connectivity to major commercial hubs.

Smartworks said the facility will offer managed workspace solutions, including customised office design, fit-outs, meeting rooms and collaboration zones.

The addition strengthens the company's Singapore portfolio, which already includes centres at Great Eastern Centre and Keppel Bay Tower.

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Smartworks is India's largest managed office platform by total area under management, with a footprint of ~16.1 million square feet across 66 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore, as on 31 March 2026.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 16.6 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 8.30 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 44.99% YoY to Rs 519.68 crore in Q4 March 2026.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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