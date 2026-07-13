Monday, July 13, 2026 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMARTWORKS secures additional rental revenue of Rs 58 cr from existing client

SMARTWORKS secures additional rental revenue of Rs 58 cr from existing client

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has leased over 930 seats to the India-based subsidiary of a UK-headquartered global professional services and technology firm in Pune.

With this addition, the client's total seat count with Smartworks now stands at over 1,730 seats.

The 60-month engagement is expected to generate committed rental revenue of Rs 58 crore. Combined with the existing engagement, the expected rental commitment is estimated at Rs 102 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index for ethical investing

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Ahimsa Index for ethical investing

GIFT Nifty suggests negative start for equities on D-Street

GIFT Nifty suggests negative start for equities on D-Street

Stock Alert: Avenue Supermarts, L&T Finance, Just Dial, JSW Energy

Stock Alert: Avenue Supermarts, L&T Finance, Just Dial, JSW Energy

LTM consolidated net profit rises 16.92% in the June 2026 quarter

LTM consolidated net profit rises 16.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 123.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 123.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFD Rates in July 2026LTM Q1 Result 2026Stock Market Rally: ReasonsMonsoon Impact on Indian EconomyHCL Q1 PreviewMonsoon Latest UpdatesPF Interest Credit Date