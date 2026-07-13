SMARTWORKS secures additional rental revenue of Rs 58 cr from existing client

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has leased over 930 seats to the India-based subsidiary of a UK-headquartered global professional services and technology firm in Pune.

With this addition, the client's total seat count with Smartworks now stands at over 1,730 seats.

The 60-month engagement is expected to generate committed rental revenue of Rs 58 crore. Combined with the existing engagement, the expected rental commitment is estimated at Rs 102 crore.