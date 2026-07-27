Monday, July 27, 2026 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 22.97% in the June 2026 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 22.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 515.08 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 22.97% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 515.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 424.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales515.08424.93 21 OPM %20.7623.56 -PBDT51.9544.98 15 PBT46.5838.36 21 NP36.5729.74 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara Bank rises after decent Q1 performance

Canara Bank rises after decent Q1 performance

MosChip Tech slumps after Q1 PAT tumbles 78% YoY to Rs 2 crore; revenue declines 14%

MosChip Tech slumps after Q1 PAT tumbles 78% YoY to Rs 2 crore; revenue declines 14%

Dr. Lal PathLabs spurts after Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY; extends rally to second day

Dr. Lal PathLabs spurts after Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY; extends rally to second day

DCB Bank gains after Q1 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 213 cr

DCB Bank gains after Q1 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 213 cr

Shakti Pumps tanks as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 52 crore

Shakti Pumps tanks as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 52 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceDDA Housing Scheme 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest