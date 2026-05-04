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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 465.15% in the March 2026 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 465.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 22.65% to Rs 516.94 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 465.15% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 516.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.98% to Rs 102.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 1876.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1775.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales516.94421.47 23 1876.921775.75 6 OPM %17.3514.95 -20.0523.62 - PBDT36.6114.39 154 162.61222.41 -27 PBT29.326.14 378 134.53192.03 -30 NP21.083.73 465 102.01145.69 -30

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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