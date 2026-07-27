SMC Global Securities Q1 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 37 cr

SMC Global Securities' consolidated net profit jumped 22.67% to Rs 36.74 crore on a 21.14% rise in total income to Rs 515.60 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 46.58 crore, up 21.43% from Rs 38.36 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the segmental front, broking, distribution, and trading revenue stood at Rs 316.30 crore, up 15.04% YoY; insurance broking services revenue rose 44.37% YoY to Rs 167.27 crore; while financing activities revenue declined 8.58% YoY to Rs 46.46 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses rose 21.11% to Rs 469.02 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher fees and commission expenses (up 31.41% YoY) and employee benefit expenses (up 16.54% YoY), partially offset by a 0.61% decline in finance costs.

The board approved raising funds through a public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,000 each for a base issue size of up to Rs 7,500 lakh, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 7,500 lakh under the green shoe option, aggregating up to 15 lakh NCDs for an aggregate issue size of up to Rs 15,000 lakh (Rs 150 crore).

SMC Global Securities is a Delhi-based stockbroking company and is the flagship company of the SMC group. The group is one of the old integrated capital market intermediaries in the financial sector engaged in the business of brokering, arbitrage trading, financial product distribution (mutual funds, debt products, and insurance), depository services, portfolio management services (PMS), and lending operations.

Shares of SMC Global Securities rose 0.24% to Rs 75.67 on the BSE.

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