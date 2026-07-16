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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMEL Steel Structural commences commercial production of aluminium foil facility in Sambalpur, Odisha

SMEL Steel Structural commences commercial production of aluminium foil facility in Sambalpur, Odisha

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy announced that its step-down subsidiary, SMEL Steel Structural announced the commencement of commercial production at its Aluminium Foil facility in Sambalpur, Odisha. The facility has an installed operational capacity of 18,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) and is equipped to manufacture premium-grade foils in the thickness range of 6 to 40 microns.

The company also confirmed that its Aluminium Flat Rolled Products (FRP) facility is in final readiness phase and is on track for commercial launch by September 2026, further strengthening its presence in the value-added aluminium products segment. The FRP section will have an installed capacity of 60,000 TPA and would span a thickness range of 0.3 to 4.0 mm.

 

In total the company is investing around Rs 800 crore on the Aluminium facilities in Sambalpur.

Sambalpur Downstream Facility Capacity Profiles:

Aluminium Foils: 18,000 TPA capacity

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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