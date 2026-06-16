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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit rises 2621.00% in the March 2026 quarter

SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit rises 2621.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 2827.58 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company rose 2621.00% to Rs 238.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 2827.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2388.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.93% to Rs 354.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 343.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 10801.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8844.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2827.582388.60 18 10801.148844.34 22 OPM %43.3535.04 -38.4641.37 - PBDT377.0766.21 470 733.09653.18 12 PBT324.3514.40 2152 519.79465.77 12 NP238.368.76 2621 354.01343.93 3

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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