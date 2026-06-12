Friday, June 12, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 17.77% in the March 2026 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 17.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 377.58 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co declined 17.77% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 377.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 362.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.42% to Rs 126.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 1520.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1305.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales377.58362.05 4 1520.321305.81 16 OPM %64.4967.96 -65.2866.79 - PBDT50.0357.88 -14 197.11186.08 6 PBT42.3951.36 -17 172.52161.08 7 NP31.5238.33 -18 126.00119.52 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nomura Capital India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nomura Capital India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Gurudev En-Trade reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Shri Gurudev En-Trade reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Sigachi Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sigachi Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nxtra Data consolidated net profit declines 31.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Nxtra Data consolidated net profit declines 31.21% in the March 2026 quarter

ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayQ4FY26 Earnings ReviewSpaceX IPODividend Stocks TodayThailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha DeathGNG Electronics share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance