SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 17.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 377.58 croreNet profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co declined 17.77% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 377.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 362.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.42% to Rs 126.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 1520.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1305.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales377.58362.05 4 1520.321305.81 16 OPM %64.4967.96 -65.2866.79 - PBDT50.0357.88 -14 197.11186.08 6 PBT42.3951.36 -17 172.52161.08 7 NP31.5238.33 -18 126.00119.52 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST