SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 17.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 377.58 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co declined 17.77% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 377.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 362.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.42% to Rs 126.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 1520.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1305.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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