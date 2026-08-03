SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 113.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 377.64 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 113.81% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 377.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 369.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.377.64369.3563.7960.5943.1023.5136.6117.2327.0912.67

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