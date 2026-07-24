Smiths & Founders (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.223.2311.1811.150.410.380.350.320.260.26

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