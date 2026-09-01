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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Mahindra gains after August sales climb 40% YoY

SML Mahindra gains after August sales climb 40% YoY

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

SML Mahindra rallied 3.30% to Rs 5,266.40 after the company announced that it sold 1,175 units in August 2026, registering a 40% growth from 842 units sold in the same period last year.

The company's cargo vehicle sales surged 53% YoY to 492 units, while passenger vehicle sales rose 31% YoY to 683 units from 521 units in the year-ago period.

During the AprilAugust 2026 period, the company's total sales aggregated to 8,216 units, registering a growth of 14% YoY from 7,195 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

 

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.99% to Rs 63.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 957.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 845.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST