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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Mahindra gains as April sales climbs 15% YoY

SML Mahindra gains as April sales climbs 15% YoY

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

SML Mahindra rose 1.53% to Rs 3,778.95 after the company said that it had sold 1,741 units in April 2026, registering a growth of 15% from 1,512 units sold in the same period last year.

The companys cargo vehicle sales increased 5% YoY to 410 units, while passenger vehicle sales rose 19% YoY to 1,331 units from 1,123 units in the year-ago period.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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