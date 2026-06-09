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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Mahindra gains as May CV sales rise 12% YoY to 1,678 units

SML Mahindra gains as May CV sales rise 12% YoY to 1,678 units

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

SML Mahindra advanced 2.91% to Rs 3,820 after the company reported an 11.64% year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 1,678 units in May 2026, compared with 1,503 units sold in May 2025.

The company's commercial vehicle production stood at 1,729 units during the month, registering a growth of 6.86% compared with 1,618 units produced in the corresponding period last year.

Exports witnessed robust growth, surging 122.50% to 89 units in May 2026 from 40 units exported in May 2025.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

 

The company reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter slipped 1.99% to Rs 3,711.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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