SML Mahindra July sales climbs 12% YoY

SML Mahindra said that it had sold 1,603 units in July 2026, registering a growth of 12% from 1,427 units sold in the same period last year.

The company's cargo vehicle sales declined 7% YoY to 417 units, while passenger vehicle sales rose 21% YoY to 1,186 units from 978 units in the year-ago period.

For the period from April to July 2026, the company's total sales aggregated to 7,041 units, registering a growth of 11% from 6,353 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Shares of SML Mahindra jumped 3.64% to close at Rs 5678.10 on Friday 31 July 2026.

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