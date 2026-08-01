Saturday, August 01, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Mahindra July sales climbs 12% YoY

SML Mahindra July sales climbs 12% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

SML Mahindra said that it had sold 1,603 units in July 2026, registering a growth of 12% from 1,427 units sold in the same period last year.

The company's cargo vehicle sales declined 7% YoY to 417 units, while passenger vehicle sales rose 21% YoY to 1,186 units from 978 units in the year-ago period.

For the period from April to July 2026, the company's total sales aggregated to 7,041 units, registering a growth of 11% from 6,353 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

 

The company reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Shares of SML Mahindra jumped 3.64% to close at Rs 5678.10 on Friday 31 July 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hyundai records highest ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July

Hyundai records highest ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 90.87% in the June 2026 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 90.87% in the June 2026 quarter

MPS update on restructuring of subsidiaries

MPS update on restructuring of subsidiaries

NALCO Q1 PAT rises 91% YoY to Rs 2,003 crore

NALCO Q1 PAT rises 91% YoY to Rs 2,003 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 12:04 PM IST