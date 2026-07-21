SML Mahindra Q1 PAT rises 17% QoQ to Rs 64 crore; revenue up 7%

SML Mahindra surged 7.75% to Rs 4,267.20 after the company reported a 17.38% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 63.62 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 54.20 crore posted in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 6.67% QoQ to Rs 957.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, standalone net profit declined 4.98%, while revenue from operations rose 13.19% in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total expenses increased 15.17% YoY to Rs 873.45 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 622.39 crore, up 9.12% YoY, while employee benefits expense rose 18.87% YoY to Rs 68.91 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 85.28 crore in Q1 FY27, down 4.76% YoY.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

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