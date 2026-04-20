SML Mahindra Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 54 cr

SML Mahindra reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses rose 17.90% to Rs 827.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 624.22 crore (up 15.68% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 53.71 crore (up 1.99% YoY).

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 72.60 crore in Q4 FY26, up 2.05% year-on-year (YoY).

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a strong performance, with net profit surging 31.29% YoY to Rs 159.75 crore. Total revenue for the year increased 18.29% to Rs 2,837.92 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of 235%, i.e., Rs 23.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10, for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The counter added 0.18% to Rs 4,324.90 on the Bse.