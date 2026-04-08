SML Mahindra rallies after March CV sales rise 12% YoY in Q4

SML Mahindra soared 8.99% to Rs 4,318.70 after the company's commercial vehicles (CV) sales jumped 12.4% to 2,393 units in March 2026 compared with 2,129 units sold in March 2025.

Production of commercial vehicles stood at 1,652 units in March 2026, registering the growth of 3.64% from 1,594 units produced in March 2025.

However, exports declined sharply to 64 units in March 2026, down 65.59% from 186 units exported in March 2025.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts. The companys standalone net profit surged 3209.43% to Rs 17.54 crore on a 62.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 539.27 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.