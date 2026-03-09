Monday, March 09, 2026 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Mahindra records 16% YoY growth in February production numbers

SML Mahindra records 16% YoY growth in February production numbers

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

SML Mahindra has reported commercial vehicle production of 1,679 units in February 2026, up around 16% year-on-year from 1,442 units produced in February 2025.

During the month, the company recorded sales of 1,415 units compared with 1,229 units a year earlier, up 15% YoY.

Exports increased to 88 units in February 2026 from 59 units in February 2025.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The companys standalone net profit surged 3,209.43%, while revenue from operations increased 62.53% in Q3 FY26.

The scrip was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 3991.95 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Board of R R Financial approves conversion of RR Insurance Brokers into unlisted public limited company

Board of R R Financial approves conversion of RR Insurance Brokers into unlisted public limited company

Budget session phase 2 begins; LS to take up resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla

Budget session phase 2 begins; LS to take up resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance