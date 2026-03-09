SML Mahindra records 16% YoY growth in February production numbers

SML Mahindra has reported commercial vehicle production of 1,679 units in February 2026, up around 16% year-on-year from 1,442 units produced in February 2025.

During the month, the company recorded sales of 1,415 units compared with 1,229 units a year earlier, up 15% YoY.

Exports increased to 88 units in February 2026 from 59 units in February 2025.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The companys standalone net profit surged 3,209.43%, while revenue from operations increased 62.53% in Q3 FY26.

The scrip was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 3991.95 on the BSE.

