SML Mahindra reports 3% YoY rise in June'26 sales

SML Mahindra said that it had sold 1,930 units in June 2026, registering a growth of 3% from 1,871 units sold in the same period last year.

The companys cargo vehicle sales decreased 26% YoY to 355 units, while passenger vehicle sales rose 13% YoY to 1,575 units from 1,391 units in the year-ago period.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter slipped 2.07% to Rs 4,010.90 on the BSE.

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