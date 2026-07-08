SML Mahindra's June CV sales rise 5% YoY to 1,896 units

SML Mahindra reported an 4.92% year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 1,896 units in June 2026, compared with 1,807 units sold in June 2025.

The company's commercial vehicle production stood at 1,587 units during the month, registering a growth of 2.65% compared with 1,546 units produced in the corresponding period last year.

However, exports declined 46.87% to 34 units in June 2026 from 64 units in June 2025.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The counter rose 1.31% to Rs 3,886.75 on the BSE.

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