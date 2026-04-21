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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Mahindra standalone net profit rises 2.36% in the March 2026 quarter

SML Mahindra standalone net profit rises 2.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 897.65 crore

Net profit of SML Mahindra rose 2.36% to Rs 54.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 770.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.30% to Rs 159.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 2837.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2398.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales897.65770.82 16 2837.922398.99 18 OPM %10.0711.66 -9.819.78 - PBDT85.9783.23 3 265.98210.73 26 PBT72.6071.14 2 213.95162.38 32 NP54.2052.95 2 159.75121.67 31

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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