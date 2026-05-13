Smruthi Organics standalone net profit declines 52.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.63% to Rs 29.09 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics declined 52.02% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.63% to Rs 29.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.65% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.08% to Rs 101.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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