SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 7.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 7.77% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 88.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.72.0588.2912.8910.627.548.193.815.564.303.99