SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 7.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 18.39% to Rs 72.05 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 7.77% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 88.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales72.0588.29 -18 OPM %12.8910.62 -PBDT7.548.19 -8 PBT3.815.56 -31 NP4.303.99 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content