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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 60.97% in the March 2026 quarter

SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 60.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 237.95 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 60.97% to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 237.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.51% to Rs 101.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 886.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 782.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales237.95248.20 -4 886.87782.75 13 OPM %16.7716.44 -19.3117.76 - PBDT37.2037.16 0 156.56126.67 24 PBT27.0728.52 -5 116.6492.34 26 NP32.7120.32 61 101.9969.14 48

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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