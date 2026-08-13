SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 62.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 30.93 crore

Net profit of SMT Engineering rose 62.13% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 30.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.9327.1321.6014.385.353.344.953.123.812.35

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