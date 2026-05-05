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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SNL Bearings Q4 PAT declines 8% YoY

SNL Bearings Q4 PAT declines 8% YoY

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

SNL Bearings reported an 8.21% year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit to Rs 2.57 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 10.20% YoY to Rs 15.22 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3.42 crore in Q4 FY26, down 2.56% from Rs 3.51 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, net profit remained largely flat at Rs 10.85 crore in FY26 versus Rs 10.86 crore in FY25, while revenue increased 10.60% YoY to Rs 56.62 crore.

The companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share (150% of face value Rs 10). The record date has been fixed as 8 May 2026 and the dividend will be paid within 30 days. The company stated that no final dividend will be recommended for FY26.

 

Additionally, the board approved the reappointment of Kaiyomarz Minoo Marfatia as an independent director for a second term of five consecutive years, effective 31 May 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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