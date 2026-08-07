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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SNL Bearings rises after Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY

SNL Bearings rises after Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

SNL Bearings advanced 1.53% to Rs 391 after the company reported a 27.67% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3.46 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 2.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations grew 23.28% YoY to Rs 15.25 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 21.83% YoY to Rs 11.83 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials consumed increased 20.28% to Rs 5.10 crore, while employee benefits expense climbed 14.65% to Rs 2.66 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4.66 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 32.38% increase from Rs 3.52 crore reported in the year-ago period.

 

SNL Bearings engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of anti-friction bearing products.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST