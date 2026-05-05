SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 8.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 15.22 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings declined 8.21% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.09% to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 56.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

15.2213.8156.6251.1925.3023.4625.1725.573.843.9016.3115.683.423.5114.5814.142.572.8010.8510.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News